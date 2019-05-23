Office of the prime minister performance encouraging

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The office of the prime minister has boasted of a 73% performance in implementation of the NRM manifesto

Making a presentation at the ongoing manifesto implementation week briefings at the OPM, the commissioner Monitoring and Evaluation Timothy Lubanga said OPM had achieved a lot in terms of rehabilitation of war ravaged areas, combating corruption and improving good governance.

He said introduction of local government performance assessments in last 2 years has helped improve accountability for funds and transparency and as a result improved service delivery

He however cited a number of challenges that have hampered implementation of some of the projects like budget shortfalls and delays in reporting and disbursement of NUSAF funds from district to beneficiary communities.

Related Stories………….

NRM boasts of achieving 62% of its 2016-2021 manifesto