Odinga attacks Kenyatta over police reshuffle

By Daily Nation:

In Kenya: Opposition chief Raila Odinga has opened a new war front with President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he accuses of abusing his powers by reshuffling top police officers last week.

In his first reaction to the changes announced by the President last Friday, Odinga accused President Kenyatta of taking over the powers of the National Police Service Commission and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority in his appointment

He has described the process as an open recruitment that further paints a pattern of systematic undermining of supposedly independent constitutional offices in a bid to cement dictatorship.

In these changes, President Kenyatta redeployed Joel Kitili, Samuel Arachi and Ndegwa Muhoro, who were the heads of the regular police, the Administration Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.