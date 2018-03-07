Ochola declines to speak to the press on day one

Okoth Ochola, the newly appointed Inspector General of Police has started his new task tight-lipped.

After appearing before the appointments committee of Parliament chaired by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, Ochola simply walked away, without a simple response to questions thrown to him by the press.

It is a practice for journalists to interact with presidential nominees after appearing before the closed-door vetting exercise.

This provides journalists with the opportunity to formerly engage these candidates on their experiences with the committee and to hear what they have on table for their new offices.

But for Ochola, he appeared shocked with the questions stinging from the all expectant reporters, a rather an unusual occurrence despite his 30 year experience on police job.

Instead, he asked them to follow him to the police headquarters in Naguru.