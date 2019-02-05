Nzeyi speaks tough on Bagyenda over NBC Closure

By Moses Kyeyune.

Business tycoon Amos Nzeyi has cursed the former executive director in charge of bank supervision at Blthe central bank Justine Bagyenda for the decision she took to close National Bank of Commerce.

Nzeyi has told COSASE today that as one of the shareholders in this defunct bank, he had secured loans from some lenders to recapitalize the bank whose closure saw him sink into heavy debt.

Nzeyi says that the closure has also cheated his family of their desire life style including education in first world schools among others.

On the same note, Nzeyi has vowed never to forgive Bagyenda for her actions and that she has all the curses of the then shareholders in the National Bank of commerce.

