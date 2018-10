By Moses Kyeyune.

Former KFM political reporter Herbert Zziwa has this morning officially risen to the seat of Secretary General, for the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association.

Zziwa, currently working with our sister telecaster NTV, replaces Dickens Okello of Chimpreports.

Shortly after receiving office Zziwa has preached a new beginning for the association.

The Association which has changed its leadership today will be headed by Moses Mulondo from Vision Group.