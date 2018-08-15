NTV journalists Herbert Ziiwa and Ronald Muwanga released

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Police have released on bond two journalists who were detained in Arua including NTV’s Herbert Ziiwa and Ronald Muwanga.

According to a police notice, the duo have been charged with inciting violence and malicious damage and will consequently report to Gulu police station on the 17th August.

Ziiwa was arrested yesterday last evening while reporting live about the incident in which the driver of Kyadondo east MP Robert Kyagulanyi was shot dead during the Arua campaigns that were rocked by gun fire.

Ziiwa and Muwanga allege to have been badly tortured by security officers while in custody.

Their release follow outcries from the media fraternity and human rights organizations who have since labelled the arrest as inhuman and one that infringes on their freedom.