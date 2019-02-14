NSSF boss contradicts Lyomoki on NSSF Bill

By Moses Kyeyune.

National Social security Fund executive director Richard Byarugaba says he has held no discussion with worker’s MP Sam Lyomoki on the NSSF Amendment Bill.

Earlier today, Lyomoki told KFM that his private members’ bill to amend the Fund’s Act is backed by the body.

However, Byarugaba says that whereas they can support the bill if it addresses the core aspirations of the Fund, no discussions have been held so far.

Related Stories…………..

Workers’ MP Lyomoki – NSSF Act amendment endorsed by top management