Nsibambi’s body to lie in state at parliament

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The body of the former Prime Minister Professor Apolo Nsibambi will today lie in state at parliament for legislators to pay tribute to longest serving prime minister.

Nsibambi who served as a leader of government business died on Monday at his home in Lungujja, Mengo at the age of 78.

He will be buried on Tuesday next week.

The president has since eulogised the deceased as an instrumental figure in the harmonisation of salaries at Makerere University, restoration of kingdoms and bridging the gap between war veterans and the academia.

Meanwhile communication and international relations manager at Makerere University Dr Muhammad Kiggundu says the former premier’s body will also lie at the university’s main hall from 5pm to 6pm.

