Nsibambi has died a martyr – Orombi

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Henry Luke Orombi has eulogized the deceased former premier Prof Apolo Nsibambi as a true statesman who truly loved his country.

Orombi says Nsibambi has died as a martyr because he sacrificed a lot for the country while still in service.

He says he was a man of integrity who was true to his word, was never corrupt and was a good time keeper.

Orombi says if other politicians and civil servants can emulate the work of Nsibambi, Uganda will be great again.

Nsibambi passed on yesterday at his home at the age of 78.