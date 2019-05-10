NRM working on Manifesto implementation challenges

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has challenged all leaders at local government levels to arise and sensitize citizens about implementation of government programs in their various locations.

Dr Rugunda made the call at the launch of the NRM Manifesto week today in Kampala.

He said the week is to take stock of what has been achieved so far, the challenges encountered implementation of the party road-map.

He said despite steady progress of 62% attainment of the set targets some few challenges abound in the implementation including delays in land acquisition and corruption among others.

Related Stories………

NRM boasts of achieving 62% of its 2016-2021 manifesto