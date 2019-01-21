NRM Workers’ League condemns suspension of MUK VC Nawangwe

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The NRM Workers’ League has condemned the suspension of Makerere university staff by the Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe.

The teaching and non-teaching staff have since laid down their tools following these suspension and other issues.

Now the league chairperson James Tweheyo says the suspensions are uncalled for and done in an unjust manner since Nawangwe did not refer the undisciplined staff to any of the relevant university disciplinary organs.

Tweheyo has asked Nawangwe to call off the suspension and instead negotiate with the staff who he asks to resume work once they are recalled on duty.

He expresses fear that Nawangwe’s action could affect other public universities in the country something that will majorly cost the students who pay tuition.