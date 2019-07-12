NRM wins Nebbi by-election

By Ritah Kemigisa

NRM candidate Emmanuel Urombi was last evening elected as the new Nebbi LCV chairperson after beating FDC’s Vick Otai and Independent George Othuba in a peaceful election.

He was announced winner by the district returning officer Michael Arinaitwe.

Urombi garnered 22,280 votes while his closet challenger Othuba got 18,323 and FDC’s Otai only got 4,022 votes.

Election observers have hailed the by-election as a free and fair one much as it was marked by a low voter turn up.

The coordinator Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy In Uganda (CCEDDU) Crispin kaheru has saluted the FDC party and Independent for demon staring political maturity even after NRM’s Urombi was announced as the winner.