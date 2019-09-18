NRM wants candidates to declare source of funding

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The ruling NRM party is in support of a proposal barring candidates that have lost in party primaries from running as independents as stated in the presidential elections bill.

Appearing before the legal and parliamentary committee, the party secretary general Kasule Lumumba said currently people are allowed to walk in and out of the party, something that compromises their operations.

Lumumba also demanded that candidates declare their source of funding and budgets before the electoral commission and also declare their assets and liabilities to the inspectorate of government before nomination.

The committee is scrutinizing bills related to electoral reforms.