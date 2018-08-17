NRM to investigate allegations of illegal voters in Arua

President Yoweri Museveni, the chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has said that they are investigating allegations that some candidates in the Arua Municipality parliamentary by-election imported illegal voters.

NusuraTiperu, who was the NRM flag-bearer lost to Kassiano Wadri, an independent candidate in the just concluded poll.

Wadri garnered 6,421 votes to beat Tiperu who polled 4,798 votes.

In a statement, Museveni says they are now investigating allegations that some candidates had imported illegal voters from other areas to the municipality.

Museveni goes ahead to further accuse the opposition of continuously doing this act.