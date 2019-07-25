NRM speaks out on its member’s joining people power mov’t

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The ruling NRM has described some of its members who have joined the people power movement as “moles” who were not genuine members of the party.

Yesterday the people power movement unveiled its coordination team comprised of NRM MPs among them;Barnabas Tinkasiimire, John Baptist Nambeshe, Gaffa Mbwatekamwa Susan Amero, Patrick Nsamba, James Acidiri Moses Bildard among others as leaders.

The NRM spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa says these MPs have made a better decision to join the pressure group because they have been a headache to the party since they have been opposing all their plans.

He adds that they wish them well but remain open to welcome them back in NRM if things fail where they have gone.

