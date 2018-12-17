NRM scoffs at youths who crossed over to the PEOPLE POWER movement

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Ruling National Resistance Movement Party has scoffed at a move by a group of youths joining the PEOPLE POWER movement.

It comes shortly after a group of NRM youth came out and announced they had joined the people power movement, chanting the people power slogan.

Addressing journalists in Kampala the group called for the resignation of the party chairman President Museveni whom they said has overstayed in power.

Now speaking to Kfm the party’s deputy secretary general Richard Todwong described the announcement as a joke arguing that the group could be having different intentions.

He however expresses the party leadership’s willingness to reach out to them to hear their concerns.