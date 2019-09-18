NRM rejects ban on cameras at polling stations

By Moses Kyeyune.

The ruling National Resistance Movement has opposed the proposal by the electoral commission to ban cameras and other recording devices from a polling station.

Party officials led by the Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba have been appearing before the House committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to give their submissions on the proposed electoral reforms.

The electoral commission chairperson Simon Byabakama last week implored the committee to make it illegal for cameras and recording devices at a polling station.

If adopted, this will make it difficult for journalists to independently report about elections with evidence.

However, Lumumba said the provision is rogue.