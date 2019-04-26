NRM ready for 2021 general elections

By Damali Mukhaye.

The ruling National resistance movement party has revealed that they 75% ready for the forthcoming general election in 2021.

Addressing journalists at their offices in kyandodo, the party’s electoral commission chairperson Tanga Odoi says they have started internal preparations and are currently identifying potential district officials who will conduct the party primaries.

Odoi says anyone planning to contest on the NRM flag should prepare their academic documents while those who have not yet attained the required qualifications still have time to attain them.

He has meanwhile advised party officials to desist from engaging in acts of illegal campaigns.