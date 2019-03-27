NRM questioned on democracy

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The ruling NRM has been asked to ensure internal democracy prevails in its own party if they to govern the country well.

The JEEMA party president Asuman Basalirwa says NRM cannot manage the country on democratic principles if it cannot serve as an example to other.

Basalirwa adds that the move by the party caucus to endorse Museveni for 2021 presidency was a miscalculated move since its sets a bad precedent for democracy in Uganda.

Basalirwa meanwhile says Museveni as a true statesman should have not welcomed the Mps endorsement which suggested that he rules Uganda in 2021 and beyond.