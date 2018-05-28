NRM party chairman president Museveni expected in Rukungiri to rally support for party flag bearer

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The NRM party chairman and president Yoweri Museveni is today expected in Rukungiri district to rally support for the party flag bearer Winnie Matsiko.

The party district chairperson rtd Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi has confirmed the development noting that the chairman will be in the district for two days.

He says the party chairman is to hold 4 rallies today in Nyakishenyi, Nyarushanje, Buyanja and Kebisoni sub county headquarters at 10am, 12 pm, 2pm and 4 pm respectively.

Former FDC president Dr Col Kizza Besigye is also in the district since yesterday campaigning for the party’s candidate Betty Muzanira.

Polls are set for Thursday this week.