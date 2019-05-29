NRM not intimidated by Muntu’s party

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Chairman of the National Resistance Movement Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanga Odoi has scoffed at the recently launched Alliance for National Transformation by Gen Mugisha Muntu.

Addressing journalists in kampala Dr Tanga described Muntu’s new party as a Cosmetics NGO that cannot attain power.

Releasing the road map for the party primaries in the forthcoming Nebbi district chairperson and other lower positions, Tanga said is a mere filler that cannot threaten NRM.

Last week, Gen. Muntu launched his ANT party after breaking away from Forum for Democratic Change a party he once led as president.

