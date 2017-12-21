NRM MPs who opposed age bill hailed

By Ritah Kemigisa

NRM Members of parliament who defied their party stand and voted against the movement of the age limit bill to committee stage have been applauded for promoting public interest.

According to the Executive Director Great Lakes Institute for Strategic Studies Godber Tumushabe, the action by these NRM MPs will go down IN the books of Uganda’s history.

Yesterday 317MPs voted in favor of the age limit bill, 97 including 28 from the ruling party voted against it, while only two members abstained.

Some of the NRM MPs who voted against the age limit bill include Norah Bigirwa, James Acidri, Andrew Baryayanga and Hellen Kahunde.