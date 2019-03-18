NRM MP’s endorse M7 life presidency

By Moses Kyeyune.

Members of Parliament from the ruling National Resistance Movement have this afternoon endorsed the proposal for President Museveni to rule Uganda from “2021 and beyond.”

The proposal was first adopted by the party’s top organ the Central Executive Committee, during their retreat at Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya district early this year.

The MPs who are gathered at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi say that Uganda “is at the most critical and delicate juncture in the process of transformation and that this can’t be the time to let go of Museveni’s visionary leadership.”

The party’s publicist, Rogers Mulindwa has confirmed the development.