NRM members challenged to discuss issues at party re-treat

By Ritah Kemigisa.

NRM party members have been asked to discuss issues that affect Ugandans as they go for their retreat in Kyakwanzi district.

The FDC vice president for eastern region, Salaamu Musumba says retreats are good for all political parties to reflect on what they are doing but what they resolve is key.

Musumba meanwhile says they do not expect much from the retreat since majority of the NRM MP’s are more concerned about enriching their own benefits rather than issues that promote the country’s development.

However the caucus Vice Chairperson Solomon Silwany says the retreat will discuss matters of national importance.

The retreat running from today to 20th march is running under the theme “Industrialization for job creation