NRM launches Party Manifesto Week

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The ruling National Resistance Movement has launched the party Manifesto Week.

Addressing a news conference at Media Center in Kampala, the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has admitted to challenges with some promises but added that significant success has also been registered.

He says for the 2 years covered since elections, the Kisanja Akuna Muchezo has implemented 38% of the NRM manifesto.

Throughoutthe week which starts on Monday, different ministries and government departments will be updating the country on their work.

The Prime Minister was flanked d by the minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo and the NRM Secretary General Justine Lumumba.