NRM defends Hoima, Kaabong win

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The ruling NRM party has scoffed at the opposition who are accusing them of rigging the Hoima and kaabong Woman MP By-election.

The FDC party president Patrick Amuriat and People power movement leader Bobi Wine have since rejected the poll outcomes claiming they were rigged by the ruling NRM.

Nrm’s Harriet Businge was crowned Hoima Woman MP after defeating FDC’s Asinansi Nyakato by more than 4000 votes.

In kaabong NRM’s Christine Tubo defeated FDC’s Judith Adyaka by more than 20,000 votes after garnering 22,532 votes against Adyaka’s 1,692 votes.

The NRM electoral commission chairperson DrTangaOdoi says the election was peaceful, free and fair adding that even the votes FDC got were out of sympathy by some NRM supporters.

He has however challenged the opposition to present evidence to support their claims.

