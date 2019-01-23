NRM defends creation of more constituencies

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The National resistance movement hinged the need to create more constituencies on their ultimate desire to serve people.

In the just releases NRM political road map, in May this year the NRM caucus is set to meet to expedite implementation of many issue including more constituencies if necessary.

Speaking to media, the NRM secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba said that many Ugandan all levels are asking to creation of more administrative units more especially constituencies.

She said that regardless of parliament’s position and ministry of finance on creation of new administrative units, the NRM will push for more if necessary

Related Stories……….

NRM launch its Political road map for 2019/2020 elections