NRM CEC adopts lining behind candidates during primaries

By URN

Supporters of the ruling NRM party will chose candidates for various elective positions by lining behind them.

This has been resolved by the party’s Central Executive Committee during their ongoing retreat at Chobe Safari Lodge.

According to the NRM party spokesperson, Rogers Mulindwa, lining behind candidates is aimed at reducing the cost of conducting internal elections.

Mulindwa adds that President Museveni, also agreed that the method will reduce commercialization of the electoral process and promote self-evaluation.

He adds that it will also enhance transparency and reduce the number of petitions filed by persons who are not satisfied with the outcome of the ballot process.

Previously, during party primary elections, candidates were chosen through ballots.