NRM caucus strategizes for referendum on 7-year term for president

By Moses Kyeyune

The National Resistance Movement Parliamentary (NRM) Caucus has convened to rally its members to stand by the recently adopted Constitution Amendment Act that scrapped the presidential age limit.

This comes just a day after the Uganda Law Society dragged the matter to the Constitutional Court, seeking to annul the Act.

However, members of the ruling party are determined to stick to their majority decision and ensure their vote is implemented.

Speaking to KFM, Kasanda South MP Simeo Nsubuga says the caucus meeting being held at the Office of the Prime Minister will also discuss on modalities of securing a majority vote for the referendum on the seven year political term for president.

Information confidentially obtained by KFM indicates that the matter was discussed by cabinet yesterday and the caucus is now pushing for this referendum to be held by August this year.