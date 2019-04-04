NRM calls for crisis Caucus meeting as House debates Admin of Parliament Bill

By Moses Kyeyune.

The ruling National Resistance Movement has called its members of parliament for an urgent caucus meeting, ahead of the House debate on Administration of Parliament Bill.

The Bill by Kabale Municipality MP Andrew Baryayaganga and Busiro East MP Medard Sseggna seeks to have an elected Commission of Parliament.

The Bill also seeks to have an elected Leader of Opposition, Opposition whip as well as recognising Independents with membership at the Commission.

When a motion for permission on the private members bill was presented early this year it faced stiff resistance from the official opposition in the House, on grounds that the law was retrospect and blind to only one side of the House.

Attempts to speak to the NRM Caucus chairperson Ruth Nankabirwa were still futile by press time.

It has however become a practice for the ruling party to harness common ground on legislation before final debate and adoption.