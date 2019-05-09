NRM boasts of achieving 62% of its 2016-2021 manifesto

By Ben Jumbe.

The ruling National Resistance Movement Government has boasted of achieving 62% implementation of its 2016-2021 manifesto.

This was revealed by the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda while launching the NRM manifesto week running from 9-23rd May.

Dr Rugunda says among the successes achieved is commissioning of Isimba Dam, revival of Uganda airlines, commissioning of the neonatal and women specialized hospital.

Other milestones listed include the commissioning of the Nile Bridge and Entebbe express high way.

In that same press briefing, the Ruling NRM party secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba said they are committed to supporting the growth of multi-party democracy in the country.

Addressing journalists in Kampala the party’s secretary general said they are set for the Inter party Organisation for Dialogue second summit set for 15th March next week.

She says key on the summit’s agenda will be the public order management Act whose implementation has been dogged with implementation challenges

She argues that while the law was put in place there were no attendant regulations for its proper implementation and so such issues will be discussed.