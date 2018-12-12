NRM blasts FDC at IPOD summit 

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The ruling NRM party has lashed out at the opposition Forum for Democratic change party for not attending the historic IPOD summit.

In her remarks at the summit which is underway at speke Resort Munyonyo, the NRM secretary general Kasule Lumumba said it is unfortunate to see the FDC party which always criticized the NRM leadership of sabotaging efforts to have summit being the one to abscond.

Lumumba assured the FDC that every time they create a vacuum, it has to be filled up by those ready NRM inclusive.

She adds that the FDC would have been in a better position to face the president whom they always point fingers and explain their grievances.

She meanwhile expressed the party’s commitment to never pull out from any of the IPOD activities.

FDC pulled out of the IPOD summit saying their freedom of expression had been stifled by government.