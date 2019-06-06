NRM asked court to dismiss with costs a case filed by 11 Mps

By Ruth Anderah.

The NRM party has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss with costs a petition filed by 11 of its MPs who are opposing a resolution by Central Executive Committee to front President Yoweri Museveni as a sole candidate for the 2021 presidential elections.

Through its lawyers of K$ K advocates, NRM claims the petition filed by MPs; raises no issues that require a constitutional interpretation.

The MP’s include Theodore Sekikuubo, Monicah Amonding, Barnabas Tinkansiimire and John Baptist Nambeshe.

According to the supporting affidavit sworn by the party’s director for legal services Oscar Kihika, CEC’s recommendation of president M7 is a political question and not a matter of judicial consideration to be adjudicated upon by a court of law.

The party also maintains that declaring president M7 a sole presidential Candidate for 2021 elections, does not bar any one with qualifications to express interest to contest for the same position since it is not the final stage of a national election.

The parties have now been summoned to appear before the Registrar of the court on June 13th 2019 for a conferencing meeting to agree on triable issues.