NRM advised on creation of new constituencies

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The ruling NRM party has been asked to put focus on extending services to the people and not creating new constituencies.

In their just released election road map for 2020/2021, the party secretary general Kasule Lumuba announced that they will among other things create more constituencies and division.

This, she said was a plea from the people who argued that creation of more administrative units would bring services closer to them.

However the Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy coordinator Crispy Kaheru says creation of more constituencies affects the public budget and in the end the burden is put on the tax payer.

Kaheru is meanwhile calling for the reduction of the current districts to at least 15 if people are to get effective service delivery.

