NOTU threatens national strike over low salaries

By Moses Ndhaye.

The National Organization of Trade Unions has given government a 90-day ultimatum to meet its demands on salary increments for public servants or it will calls for a national industrial action.

Addressing journalist today the unions Secretary General Christopher Werikhe said this is because government has failed to fulfill the salary demands of the workers.

However recently government announced proposed increase in the salary of public servants.

Now Werikhe says if workers refuse the salary enhancements announced by government, a sit down shall commence on 23rd June if no action is taken by government.

In its proposal, government said it would add Shs 200,000 to all civil servants as salary increment.

The union however says this falls short of their earlier agreed salary increments among them shs5M for doctors minus allowances and nurses shs 1M.