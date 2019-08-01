Nothing to celebrate about electoral reforms – MP

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The shadow Attorney general and also Ndorwa east MP Wilfred Niwagaba says there is nothing much to celebrate about the electoral reforms.

The attorney general William yesterday clarified on the controversial reforms dismissing claims of a proposal for early voting for security personnel and banning use of cameras and phones at polling stations in any of the bills he presented before parliament last week.

Byaruhanga insisted that all recommendations made by the Supreme Court relating to electoral reforms have been captured in the 5 bills tabled by government.

However Niwagaba says the reforms especially the presidential election amendment bill gangs up against independent candidates and making politicians prisoners in their parties.

He adds that the only positive reform is the one on formation of an electoral review committee but quickly adds that it will not apply for the 2021 poll as he explains.