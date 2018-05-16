Norway donates $2M to UN Office in Uganda

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The Government of Norway has donated 2 million US dollars to the new UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Uganda.

The announcement was made by the Ambassador of Norway to Uganda, Her Excellency Susan Eckey in Kampala.

Ambassador Susan Eckey says this is to strengthen ties between her country and the UN, who are doing commendable work in Uganda.

The donation to the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda, Rosa Malango is aimed at supporting policy developments, joint programming processes and humanitarian work among other projects.