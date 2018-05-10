No money for new town council

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Government has been asked to allocate over Shs 20 billion to local government ministry to cater for operationalization of 195 town councils that were recently created.

According to a report compiled by the committee of public service and local government on the ministerial policy statement, although parliament approved the creation of 195 towns no funds have been provided for their actualization.

The committee chairperson Godfrey Onzima says this has put political leaders’ under immense pressure from citizens regarding the functionality of these new units.