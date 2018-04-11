No refugee will own land in Uganda

By Benjamin Jumbe.

This is according to the state minister for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees Musa Ecweru who was speaking at the launch of the first run for refugees and host communities.

His remarks follow reports that refugees were asking government for more land.

However addressing journalists, Minister Ecweru said what the refugees were asking for was some more land to produce more food for themselves from the current 2.5 acres each household receives.

The minister however says the land they are being given now will be reverted to the owners when the refugees get back to their home countries.

The Run scheduled for 20th May and 10th June in Arua and Kampala respectively is organized by the Run for Refugees, a national multi stakeholder initiative and will be under the theme “Water for Refugees”