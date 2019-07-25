No Party can unseat Museveni

By Prossy Kisakye.

The president of Conservative Party John Ken Lukyamuzi believes no opposition political party can win the incumbent president in 2021 general elections without joining forces with others.

Lukyamuzi says he is ready to with other parties like Forum for Democratic to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in the country.

This comes just a day after the People Power movement unveiled its national coordination team that is meant to steer the mobilization process ahead of the 2021 general election.