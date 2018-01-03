No night travels in Kenya

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

In Kenya: Following ban on night travel by long-distance Passenger service vehicle several Kenyans travelling after the end-year festivities have expressed their anger as they waited to board buses at various termini in the country.

According to daily Nation, many who had planned to travel overnight have had to reschedule their journeys

This ban took effect Sunday after the horrific crash at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway that claimed over 30 people.

In Nairobi, agitated passengers confronted Easy Coach bus company management as they sought answers on the woes that they were going through with their children, who were heading back to school.