No need to postpone semester – MUK VC Nawangwe

By Damali Mukhaye.

The vice chancellor of Makerere University Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has said that there is no need of postponing the semester following the strike which had stretched for four weeks.

The university council, student’s leadership and the speaker of parliament have asked the management to postpone the semester to cater for the time students lost while their lecturers were on strike.

Speaking to kfm, Prof Nawangwe says that what staff should do is to ensure that they minimise the left time to cover up all their course outlines so that the semester is no postponed.

He says that majority of staff in most colleges were teaching so there is no need of postponing the semester.

