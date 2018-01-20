No Money for Political Parties

The Electoral Commission is looking for 10 billion shillings to fund political parties.

In 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 government provided Shs10 Billion and Shs15 Billion respectively for political parties with representation in Parliament.

According to the Electoral Commission Secretary, Sam Rwakoojo, government has not provided funds for the Budget Framework Paper for the Financial Year 2017/2018, yet in the year 2017/18 only 7.5 billion was provided.

Rwakoojo was appearing before the committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs together with the body’s chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama and other commissioners to present their Budget for the next financial year where out of the required 189.2 billion shillings, the government only committed to allocate 64.6 billion.