No money for Political Parties

By Moses Kyeyune.

The government has not provided funds for political parties in the 2018/19 National Budget.

According to Section 14A of the Political Parties and Organizations Act, 2005, the government is mandated to contribute funds towards the activities of political parties or organizations represented in Parliament.

However, the Electoral Commission, in its 383billion budget has no reflection of any amount to be given to political parties.

While appearing before the committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakamaraised concerns over unfunded and underfunded priorities including the National Consultative Forum of Political Parties and Organisations as well as capital development.