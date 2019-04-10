No money for constitutional review – Gen Otafire

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament has today learnt that there is no money to effect the constitutional review process.

The committee has been interfacing with Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister rtd Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire on the budget requirements for the year 2019/2020.

The ex-military officer has told the committee chaired by West Budama South MP Jacob Oboth Oboth, that much-as there is need to review the constitution, his hands are tied in the absence of financial resources.

The exercise requires 13.7 billion shillings to take place, but this money has not been allocated in the budget.