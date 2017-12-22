No graduation for MUK affiliated colleges without functional fees are paid up

By Damali Mukhaye:

Makerere University Council has vowed not to graduate students from their affiliated college of Makerere University Business School until its management remits their functional fees.

Speaking during the vice chancellor’s monthly news conference, the Acting Deputy VC Finance and Administration William Bazeyo said the university council had decided that until MUBS remits the over Shs2.6bn 2.65 billion, their students will not appear in the graduation booklet.

He said the money accumulated since 2012/2013 to 2016 /2017 academic year and that there is no more room for negotiations.

MUBs has over 4,000 students set to graduate a ceremony that runs from the 16 to 19th January, 2018.

This is not the first time Makerere University has complained about MUBS failure to clear functional fees.

At last year’s graduation similar complaints were used although MUBS principal Prof Wasswa Balunywa has often insisted that all the money due has long been cleared.