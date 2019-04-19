No funds for primary teacher’s recruitment

By Damali Mukhaye.

The ministry of education will not be able to recruit the planned 22,000 primary teachers in the next financial year 2019/2020 due to a budgetary deficit.

While appearing before the parliament education committee, the minister of education Janet Kataha Museveni said that a number of activities that were planned by her ministry remain unfunded in the next financial year.

Out of the 18 billion needed to recruit the first phase of 6,000 teachers will not be possible since it has not been provided for.

She however attributed the delays in failure by her ministry to complete their budget frame work on public universities who have failed to hand in their planned budget to be integrated in the whole budget.

The education ministry is projected to receive over 3.2 trillion shillings in the next financial year.