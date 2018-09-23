No Ebola in uganda

Benjamin Jumbe.

Ministry of health has allayed fears that the patient who died of Ebola was in Uganda.

Speaking to KFM, the ministry’s spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says the female patient died from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kasenyi village, Ituri province.

He says the ministry has put in place enough teams in all district borders to ensure public sensitization and screening.

Ainebyona adds that currently no one is allowed to cross into the country through the lake.

Ebola has so far claimed close to 100 people in neighbouring DR Congo.