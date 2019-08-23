Business slow at Rwanda-Uganda borders despite M7-Kagame pact

By Benjamin Jumbe



Business at the Gatuna border post has remained slow despite the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the president Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in Luanda, Angola yesterday.

Meanwhile the government of Uganda has said there is no need for worry over the latest developments because it has handled the Rwanda issue in the best way possible.

It follows concerns from some political analysts who have poked holes in Thursday’s agreement.

The analysts argued that the MOU did not address complaints raised by Uganda over Rwanda, focusing mainly on the claims made by Rwanda against Uganda.

However, speaking to KFM, the state minister for international relations Henry Okello Oryem says government has experience in handling such concerns and employed the best diplomatic approach to have this matter resolved.

Relatedly, Members of Parliament from Kisoro district have commended the two presidents of Uganda and Rwanda for the agreement signed to end tension between the two countries.

In February this year Rwanda closed its border with Uganda.

Addressing a news conference at parliament this afternoon, Bufumbira East James Nsaba Buturo said that the closure of the border had greatly affected their people

He says the signing is proof that Africans can solve their own problems without looking at foreign countries.