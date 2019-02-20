NITA-U spending tax payers money on un-utilized internet

By Moses Kyeyune.

The auditor general John Muwanga has faulted the National Information and Technology Authority-Uganda for wasting tax payers’ money on underutilized internet bandwidth.

The auditor general notes that although the body signed a contract for the supply of bulk internet bandwidth of 10 Gigabits per second at a total of USD.4,745,000 (about 17.4 billion shillings) for 15 years, the current national bandwidth consumption stands at approximately 3 Gigabits per second.

Unfortunately, the contract locks NITA-U into paying for the entire internet bandwidth even when not consumed, implying that seven Gigabits per second is being paid for without corresponding commercial utilization.

The auditor general further notes that many government sites did not utilize the NITA-U network, despite an investment of over 600 million shillings.

He has recommended that the government should streamline the utilization of IT resources.

